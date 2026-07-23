/'Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this': Salman Khan now urges protesting students to go home, offers Wangchuk home cooked food to end fast

A day after he condemned the violence on student protestors at Jantar Mantar on July 20 and expressed his solidarity, Salman Khan on Thursday appealed to the students to go back home, expressing faith on the government and assuring it would take action against those responsible for the NEET paper leak. Salman also urged education reformist and activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, stating if he wished, Salman would send food for him.

What Salman Khan wrote

Sharing a picture of himself on social media, Salman wrote,"The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes.

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Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home."

Salman earlier backed students' movement

Thursday’s post comes after Salman expressed support for the students' movement while expressing sadness that the protests had turned violent.

Sharing a photo from his childhood, the actor wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement; I feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue."

He praised students for coming together to seek reforms in the country's education system and acknowledged the support extended by their parents.

“I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

Calling the demonstrations an example of determination and commitment to education, Salman added, “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

'Issue Should Not Be Hijacked Politically'

Salman also urged that the movement remain centred on students' concerns rather than becoming a political issue.

“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country.”

The actor also expressed confidence that the government would address the matter and that the outcome would help strengthen India's education system.

CJP-led student protest rages on across the country

Salman's remarks come days after Delhi Police used tear gas and batons to disperse thousands of students attempting to march towards Parliament as part of the 'Chalo Sansad' protest march.