/Maharashtra Bandh call on July 23: What all you need to know

Mumbai: A political party in India’s western state of Maharashtra has called for a statewide shutdown, or bandh, on Wednesday (July 23), raising concerns about possible disruptions to transport, businesses and daily life.

The call comes amid growing protests over the alleged irregularities in India’s NEET medical entrance examination and police action against demonstrators in New Delhi.

Who has called the bandh?

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The bandh has been announced by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), a regional political party led by Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of India’s Constitution architect B.R. Ambedkar.

The party has urged opposition groups, student organisations, labour unions and the public to participate in what it describes as a peaceful protest across Maharashtra.

Why is the protest taking place?

According to the VBA, the bandh is being organised to protest against the detention of students, activists and opposition leaders during demonstrations in Delhi over the NEET paper leak controversy.

The party says the protest is also intended to show solidarity with students demanding accountability and greater transparency in the examination process.

Is it an official shutdown?

No. The Maharashtra government has not declared an official public holiday, and there has been no order directing schools, colleges, government offices, or businesses to close.

The bandh is a political call rather than a state-imposed shutdown.

Will transport be affected?

Authorities have not announced any suspension of public transport.

Mumbai’s suburban railway network, Metro services, state-run buses and airports are expected to function as usual. However, commuters could face traffic congestion, road blockades or delays if protesters gather in large numbers.

Police are expected to deploy additional personnel across major cities, including Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, to maintain law and order.

What should people expect?

While essential services are expected to remain operational, some markets, shops and commercial establishments may close voluntarily in areas where the bandh receives significant support.

Residents have been advised to check local traffic updates before travelling and follow official advisories issued by police and district authorities.

Bandhs are a common form of political protest in India. Although they are not legally enforceable, they can cause disruptions depending on the level of public participation and support from local organisations.