/Ukrainian drones hit warehouses of Russia’s top online retailer Wildberries, again

Drones from Ukraine hit warehouses of Russia’s biggest online retailer, Wildberries, in two southwest cities in overnight attacks, causing injuries to 15 people, according to the company’s founder and regional authorities in the country.

It is the second time that Ukraine has attacked the logistics hubs of Wildberries in four days, after strikes on its warehouses in Tambov and Elektrostal on Saturday killed eight people besides causing fire and damage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukraine had hit logistics hubs in the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions “involved in providing the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment, and other gear”.

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Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim confirmed the attacks on two logistics centres in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol region.

Wildberries, often described as Russia’s Amazon, is at the heart of Russia’s consumer economy and is one of the country’s biggest employers.

Social media footage showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the air in Krasnodar.

The attacks on Wildberries’ huge warehouses are a part of Ukraine’s recent campaign of deep strikes inside Russia to undermine Moscow’s war effort and bring the conflict home to ordinary Russians by disrupting their lives.

Ukraine says it is targeting companies and infrastructure that support the Russian military.

However, the Kremlin has denied that Wildberries handles military supplies. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s logistics hubs as well as its energy system and power grid.

Wildberries started as an online shop reselling apparel from European catalogues. It has since expanded and evolved into a marketplace that includes third-party vendors.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said sales of goods and services on digital platforms equated to around 8.5% of GDP.