/'George Soros playbook': Understanding the foreign funding network around Sonam Wangchuk

Although no document in the public domain shows a direct grant from George Soros's Open Society Foundations to Sonam Wangchuk's SECMOL or HIAL, what the evidence does show is a funding ecosystem, a network of partner organisations, personnel overlaps, and intermediary funders, that connects Wangchuk's institutions to a broader Western philanthropic infrastructure that includes, at several degrees of separation, both the Ford Foundation and George Soros's Open Society Foundations. Understanding what that ecosystem is, how it works, and why India's government treats it as a concern requires more precision than the phrase ‘Soros funded Wangchuk’ allows.

How The Soros Network Actually Works

Open Society Foundations does not only write cheques directly to ground-level organisations. It funds ecosystems, umbrella networks, capacity-building institutions, and intermediary NGOs that in turn support the actual field work. This approach is deliberate: it provides institutional distance between the foundation's name and the organisations receiving ultimate benefit, while allowing the foundation's strategic priorities to shape civil society across a wide geography.

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The result is that tracing Soros money into a specific country or organisation often requires following a chain of several institutional steps rather than finding a single grant line. This is not unique to Soros, it is how most large foundations operate at scale. But it means that the absence of a direct OSF-to-SECMOL grant does not establish the absence of any OSF ecosystem connection.

The Connections That Are Actually Documented

The first documented connection runs through the School for International Training, SIT. Rebecca Norman, Wangchuk's first wife and SECMOL co-founder, holds a degree from SIT, a Vermont-based graduate institution whose funding sources include the Ford Foundation, George Soros's Open Society Foundations, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Norman came to Ladakh through this institutional pipeline, married Wangchuk, and co-built SECMOL. This is a personnel connection between SECMOL's founding and institutions that are Ford Foundation and Soros-funded, not a grant, but not nothing either.

The second connection is more direct institutionally. Karuna.org, a US-based nonprofit, is a documented partner organisation of SECMOL. The US chapter of the Karuna Foundation had Evonne Chen as its director. Evonne Chen simultaneously held a leadership role in the Ford Foundation's BUILD program, one of the Foundation's flagship civil society funding initiatives. This is a named individual with simultaneous roles at a SECMOL partner and inside the Ford Foundation's grant-making structure. It is the closest thing to a direct institutional link in the public record.

The third connection runs through DanChurchAid, a Danish humanitarian organisation that supported Operation New Hope, an initiative linked to Wangchuk's broader Ladakh network. DanChurchAid's own funding ecosystem includes the Rockefeller Foundation and George Soros's Open Society Foundations among its major philanthropic partners. This is a funder-of-funder relationship, three degrees of separation between OSF and Wangchuk's network.

What The Pattern Resembles

Taken together, these connections are consistent with, but do not prove, a deliberate strategic alignment between Wangchuk's organisations and the Western philanthropic infrastructure that includes the Soros network. OSF funds indigenous rights and tribal autonomy movements globally. Wangchuk's signature political demand is the Sixth Schedule, which would give tribal councils in Ladakh legislative control over land and resources in a territory bordering both China and Pakistan. The alignment between OSF's stated global priorities and Wangchuk's specific political demand is real. Whether that alignment is the result of deliberate coordination or parallel institutional interests arriving at the same position independently is not established by the available evidence.

What India's Government Found

What is established is that the Indian government found the foreign funding flowing into Wangchuk's organisations serious enough to act on. On September 25, 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled SECMOL's FCRA licence citing accounting violations, undeclared bank accounts, and a fund transfer from Sweden flagged as against national interest. Separately, HIAL received over Rs 1.5 crore in foreign remittances without proper FCRA registration. Investigators alleged that Rs 6.5 crore moved from HIAL to Wangchuk's private firm, Sheshyon Innovation — a movement of foreign-linked funds into a private commercial entity that, if established, would constitute a significant FCRA violation.

Wangchuk's current wife Gitanjali J Angmo said the government had ‘idiotically misinterpreted’ SECMOL's reply. The violations, according to Wangchuk's camp, were procedural errors rather than deliberate diversion. Indian courts will determine the facts.

The Broader Context: India Vs The Soros Network

Whatever the specific facts of the SECMOL case, it sits inside a larger documented confrontation between the Indian state and the Soros funding ecosystem. Open Society Foundations was placed on the MHA's ‘prior permission’ watchlist in 2016 — meaning any Indian NGO wishing to receive OSF funds must first obtain explicit government approval. In 2023, after Soros called Modi's India a repressive regime in a Davos speech and pledged to fund political change in the country, the Enforcement Directorate launched raids on Soros-linked organisations in Bengaluru.

The Indian government's concern about the Soros network is not paranoia or novel. It is a documented, multi-year policy position that predates the Wangchuk controversy and applies across multiple sectors. The SECMOL cancellation is one episode in a pattern of government action against foreign-funded civil society in strategically sensitive contexts.

What This Means For Wangchuk

The fairest characterisation of the available evidence is this: Sonam Wangchuk's organisations operated inside a Western funding ecosystem that connects, through several institutional degrees, to both the Ford Foundation and the Soros network. No direct grant from either foundation to SECMOL or HIAL has been publicly documented. The connections that exist are real but indirect: a co-founder trained at Soros-funded institutions, a partner organisation with Ford Foundation personnel overlap, an intermediary funder in the Soros philanthropic ecosystem.

Whether those connections represent deliberate foreign influence in a strategically sensitive border region, organic institutional relationships that happen to involve Western funding, or something in between is a question the evidence does not yet definitively answer. What it does answer is narrower: Wangchuk's organisations received foreign funding in ways India's law prohibits, in a region where foreign influence is a documented national security concern, through a network that bears structural resemblance to how the Soros ecosystem operates in other countries where it has sought to shape governance outcomes.