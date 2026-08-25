/Dolly Parton, global icon and queen of country music, dies at 80

Music has lost one of its most powerful and beloved figures. Singer-songwriter and actress Dolly Parton has died at age 80. The announcement was made on her official Instagram account via a video message from her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on behalf of the Parton family. Beyond her phenomenal musical success, Parton achieved widespread acclaim across film and television.

Dolly Parton's recent health struggles

Parton had been navigating long-standing health issues that became public in September 2025. At that time, she announced the cancellation of her six-show December residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace—which was slated to be her major return to live performance.

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“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she wrote at the time. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.”

She continued to reassure fans, “While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

Concerns grew further in September when Parton withdrew from attending the Motion Picture Academy’s Governors Awards in November, where she was slated to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Though initially expected to accept virtually, she ultimately stepped back from all appearances, despite maintaining a brave front on social media in recent months.

Final Creative Projects

Parton’s retreat from the spotlight occurred only within the past year. Before her hiatus, she remained intensely active, shaping and attending performances of "Dolly: An Original Musical" during its pre-Broadway run at Belmont University’s Fisher Center in Nashville in July 2025.

She also spearheaded "Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony," a touring production combining live orchestral arrangements, guest singers, and video appearances by Parton. She was present for its world premiere in Nashville in March.

Hall of Fame Legacy & Rock Era Her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame served as a late-career highlight. Though she initially demurred—stating she was not a true rocker—she relented following overwhelming public and industry support. She fully leaned into the genre with her 2023 duet-filled album, “Rockstar.”

Biggest hit: ‘I Will Always Love You’

Parton's signature composition remains "I Will Always Love You," penned after ending her partnership with Porter Wagoner in 1974. She topped the country charts with the track twice (in 1974 and 1982). Whitney Houston’s iconic 1992 rendition for The Bodyguard soundtrack spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. pop charts and sold 4 million single copies, leading an album that went on to sell 45 million copies globally.'

Screen stardom and production success

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Parton expanded into film and television, starring in three variety shows and iconic movies such as 9 to 5 (earning a Golden Globe nod and a smash title track), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Steel Magnolias. Behind the camera, she partnered with manager Sandy Gallin to produce hit projects, including the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series and the Steve Martin/Diane Keaton Father of the Bride feature films.

Humble Beginnings

When pop stardom faded in the mid-1980s, Parton reaffirmed her traditional country roots with two acclaimed Trio albums alongside Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, followed by three celebrated bluegrass records with Sugar Hill Records.

Her enduring legacy includes her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, near her birthplace in Sevierville. Her honors include the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (1986), Country Music Hall of Fame (1999), Songwriters Hall of Fame (2001), National Medal of Arts (2005), and Kennedy Center Honors (2006).