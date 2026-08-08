/Stray Kids under scrutiny? Fans react to Grammy submission silence after BTS boycott

The Grammy conversation is heating up among K-pop fans, with attention now turning to South Korean boy group Stray Kids after the group has yet to publicly address its submission plans. Their silence has prompted discussion online, particularly following reports surrounding BTS' decision to boycott the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Stray Kids on BTS boycotting on Grammys

At a press conference in Seoul marking the release of its 10th EP, "This & That", the bandmates repeatedly emphasised music over awards when asked whether they intended to compete at the Grammys. Stray Kids member Seungmin said, "We've never once set out to make an album chasing a particular award or record."

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He further said, "When we talk about the music or performances we love, it doesn't come from how we're seen from the outside. It comes from what's inside us; we build a stage or write lyrics. It's less about outside expectations around awards and more about capturing the sound and story we want to tell."

In addition, Hyunjin also said, "Throughout our time as Stray Kids, we've never once set our sights on a particular award or achievement when releasing an album. With this album, too, what we want most is to show and prove that we do this and that, anything and everything. That's really our biggest goal and dream. Above all, we want our fans to be satisfied and happy."

For the unversed, online submissions for the 69th Grammy Awards opened July 7 and close Aug. 21, with nominees scheduled to be announced Nov. 16 ahead of the Feb. 7, 2027 ceremony.

Netizens' reaction to Stray Kids on Grammys and BTS' boycott

Soon after Stray Kids' statement, netizens took to social media to voice out their opinions, and one user wrote, “They 100% jumped the gun and submitted before BTS boycotted the awards, and now they’re racking their brains to figure out how to unsubmit or at least not look like absolute morons when the whole category goes south day of ceremony.”

Another user wrote, "skz being asked about the asian music category at the grammys and saying they dgaf and were never aiming towards it anyway nor do they plan on doing so.. we freaking love you stray kids."

"Now that bts became CLEARLY the only group with balls to call out the grammys, now others have to be very vague talking about submitting cause they know that wanting an award, even if it’s in a racist category, will make them look like sell outs and stray kids is exhibit A", wrote the third user.