/Reese Witherspoon's father hospitalised after poolside incident in Nashville: Report

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon's (best known for her roles in Legally Blonde and Walk the Line) 84-year-old father, John Draper Witherspoon, was reportedly discovered near the pool at his Nashville condo after another resident spotted him from a balcony. Reportedly, he was conscious when building staff checked on him.

Health update of Reese Witherspoon's father

Reese Witherspoon's father, John Witherspoon, was taken to the hospital on Friday. A source says the 84-year-old was found lying face down near the pool at his home in Nashville, Tennessee. Another resident noticed him from their balcony and alerted the doorman, who then found him by the pool.

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“The doorman and building manager rolled him over, and they said, 'Dr Witherspoon, are you OK?'” the source told Page Six. “He blinked his eyes, and that’s when he was rushed to the hospital.” Local officials confirmed that a medical emergency happened at the building on Friday, though they did not share who was involved. John appeared to be conscious when he was rushed to the hospital, but nothing else about what happened or how he is doing is known.

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For the unversed, Reese Witherspoon’s father is John Draper Witherspoon Sr, a retired otolaryngologist (ear, nose, and throat doctor) and former military surgeon who served as a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army Reserve. He worked as a private-practice surgeon and otolaryngologist in Nashville, Tennessee, until his retirement in 2012. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve, which led to the family living in Wiesbaden, Germany, for four years during Reese's early childhood.

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John Draper Witherspoon married her mother, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Witherspoon, in 1970. Though they separated in 1996, they remained legally married for decades, leading to a high-profile bigamy legal dispute in 2012 when he attempted to remarry. Despite the legal and family strain, reports indicated that by 2018 Betty and John had reconciled and resumed living together as a married couple.

All about Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is a renowned American actress and producer. She began acting as a teenager and starred in her first film, The Man in the Moon, at age 14. She gained global stardom after being featured in comedies and dramas like Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama and Election, among others.