/Legally Blonde 3 in works? Reese Witherspoon drops hint about rom-com drama

Legally Blonde, starring Reese Witherspoon, is a cult classic that was released in 2001. It is frequently described as a story about self-belief, personal growth, and overturning stereotypes. But it seems like with the latest update from the Hollywood actress, Elle Woods might be coming back to solve another case!

What update did Reese Witherspoon give about Legally Blonde 3?

When the actress was asked about the future of Legally Blonde 3 in an interaction with Bustle, she replied, "Absolutely. It's a whole world that we want to build for this character."

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She further said, "There's a feeling that women want to rally around these characters that were part of their childhood and celebrate the idea that Elle Woods is more than the colour pink. She's part of your identity of self-worth and accomplishment."

Legally Blonde franchise

The first part, helmed by Robert Luketic and written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith, the 2001 movie featured Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge. The outline of Legally Blonde originated from Brown's experiences as a blonde going to Stanford Law School while being obsessed with fashion and beauty, reading Elle magazine, and frequently clashing with the personalities of her peers.

A sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, was released in 2003, while another sequel was announced to be in development in 2018. Legally Blonde also spawned a media franchise with various adaptations, including a stage musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2007, a direct-to-video spin-off, Legally Blondes, released in 2009, and an upcoming prequel television series about Woods's high school years, Elle, scheduled to premiere in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video.

Reese Witherspoon's rise to global stardom

Reese Witherspoon began her showbiz career in Hollywood as a teenager and made her screen debut in The Man in the Moon in 1991. After starring in the 1996 films Freeway and Fear, her breakthrough came in 1999 with a supporting role in Cruel Intentions and for her portrayal of Tracy Flick in the black comedy Election.

She gained wider recognition for playing Elle Woods in the comedy Legally Blonde (2001) and its 2003 sequel and for starring in the romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama (2002).