/South Korean actor Lee Sang Bo, best known for The Elegant Empire, found dead at home at 45



South Korean actor Lee Sang Bo, who has been part of several shows including Private Lives, Elegant Empire and Rugal, among others, has reportedly died at the age of 45. The actor was found dead at his home by a family member this afternoon.

What was the main cause of death of Lee Sang Bo?

As per the report of Maeil Business, the Pyeongtaek Police Station in Gyeonggi Province stated that Lee Sang Bo was found dead at his home in Pyeongtaek at around 12:40 pm by a family member. Reports suggest that so far there are no criminal suspects, and police are currently investigating the circumstances of his death.

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A representative of Korea Management Group (KMG), Lee Sang-bo’s agency, told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today on the 27th, "We saw the news and are currently trying to understand the situation." His funeral has been set up in Room 3 at Jungang Funeral Home in Pyeongtak, Gyeonggi Province. The funeral will be held at 10:30 am on March 29.

For the unversed, in September 2022, Lee Sang-bo faced allegations of drug use, which he explained were due to medication he was taking for depression. After a police investigation, he was cleared of all charges. He later apologised by posting a note on his SNS, “Even long-term medication couldn't calm my mind, so I had a drink, which became the trigger for an unfortunate incident." I will overcome this step by step with the encouragement and support from countless strangers."

Netizens pay tribute to Lee Sang Bo

An Instagram page named ‘Koreanophiles’ shared Lee Sang Bo's passing. Soon after the news of his death spread, netizens mourned the demise of Lee Sang Bo. One user wrote, "Rest in peace." Another user wrote, "Rip, condolences to the family." Another user wrote, "Our deepest condolences." "Rest in peace to Lee Sang Bo", wrote the third user.

All about Lee Sang Bo

Born in Seoul, Lee Sang Bo made his entry into the South Korean showbiz industry in 2006 with the drama series “The Invisible Man". For 10 years, he went by his stage name, Lee Bo Hyun, before reverting back to his real name in 2016.