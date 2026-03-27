/Oscars venue change explained: Why the Dolby era is ending after 20+ years



Oscars are going to have a new home. Leaving the iconic Dolby Theatre, the Academy Awards are stepping out of Hollywood, and from the year 2029, the ceremony will be held at a new venue.

The reason behind this shift is just to make the experience even better, but one important thing to notice is that it will happen in 2029, the same year the telecast moves from ABC to YouTube.

Leaving Hollywood Boulevard, the Academy Awards will move from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to the Peacock Theatre. The issue could be seating capacity, as the Peacock Theatre is a venue that holds more people than the current home, the Dolby Theatre.

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Surrounded by the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Oscars have been hosted at the Dolby Theatre since 2002, apart from an exception in 2021 when the ceremony was held at Union Station due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This major shift in venue will happen when the ceremony is telecast on YouTube, and it will also mark the 101st Oscars ceremony.

What's the reason behind the venue shift?

The major change comes as a result of a partnership between the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and AEG, which owns L.A. Live, where properties like the Peacock Theatre are located. The venue also hosts events like the Emmy and Grammy Awards. The organisation has chosen to leave its decades-long home specifically due to the venue's compact area, which makes it difficult to host guests from across the globe.

To host the cinema's biggest night, AEG will undertake “comprehensive enhancements to the theater,” and will work with the Academy to incorporate “bespoke design elements needed to accommodate the Oscars ceremony,” according to Variety.

The red carpet, where the A-listers from the cinema world showcase their best fashion, will be held at LA Live’s recently expanded plaza.

"L.A. LIVE was built to host the moments that define culture, and there is no greater global stage than the Oscars," said Todd Goldstein, AEG's chief revenue officer.