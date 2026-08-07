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New Friday OTT releases (August 7, 2026): Operation Safed Sagar, Vadhandhi, Main Vaapis Aaunga- 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 IST

OTT releases this Friday bring a mix of action, drama, thrillers, and romantic series. From Operation Safed Sagar to Vadhandhi Season 2, and Imtiaz Ali's blockbuster Main Vaapis Aaunga, there's plenty to binge-watch this weekend. 

New Friday OTT releases (August 7, 2026)
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT releases (August 7, 2026)

Looking for your next binge? This Friday's OTT releases have something for everyone, from war dramas and crime thrillers to new originals across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. Here's a look at the exciting lineup, which includes Operation Safed Sagar, Main Vaapis Aaunga, Linen, and many more.

Operation Safed Sagar
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(Photograph: X)

Operation Safed Sagar

Where to watch: Netflix

This patriotic war-action drama depicts the Indian Air Force's crucial air campaign during the 1999 Kargil War. Focusing on the bravery of unsung heroes, the series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Abhay Verma in key roles.

Main Vaapas Aaunga
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Where to watch: Netflix

Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama follows an elderly, dying man named Ishar (Naseeruddin Shah), who is trapped in memories of his lost love Jiya (Sharvari) and his younger years as Keenu (Vedang Raina) during the 1947 Partition. After learning about the struggle, his grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) embarks on a journey to find out what happened to Jiya.

Lenin
4 / 7
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Lenin

Where to watch: ZEE5

Set in 1976, the Telugu action drama follows an orphan named Lenin (Akhil Akkineni). Adopted by village leader Jayanthi, his life intertwines with local rivalries, which lead to a bloody conflict.

Vadhandhi Season 2
5 / 7
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Vadhandhi Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The second season revolves around SI Moosa Raaza (M Sasikumar), a police officer who was transferred to rural Madurai after a high-profile case. During this time, he discovers his past success when he wrongly jailed an innocent man.

Our Sticky Love
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Our Sticky Love

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a 12-episode romantic K-drama, starring Jung Hae-in as Jang Tae-ha and Ha-young as Go Eun-sae. It follows a sharp city prosecutor who loses her memory and ends up living with a rugged local boxing coach who claims to be her boyfriend.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Yoshiaki Koizumi's highly acclaimed animated movie follows the iconic characters, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and more. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to rescue Princess Rosalina after she is captured by the vengeful Bowser Jr.

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