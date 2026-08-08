/Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT: When will Kangana Ranaut's film stream online?

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata made its theatrical debut on June 12, 2026, bringing the little-known story of hospital workers who displayed extraordinary courage during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to the big screen. Let's delve in to know when and on which platform the film will make its digital debut.

When and where can you watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata?

The official Instagram handle of the platform, Zee5, shared a new trailer to make the announcement. Along with it, they wrote in the caption, “An untold story of ordinary nurses who stood with extraordinary courage on the darkest night of 26/11. Some heroes were never seen. Their stories were never told. Until now. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer Out Now. #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata premieres on 14th Aug on Hindi Zee 5."

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 14. Soon after the announcement was shared, fans of Kangana expressed excitement in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Wow, finally." Another fan wrote, “Can’t wait to see it again."

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, Tapadia brings the story of nurses to the big screen by understanding the gravity of the subject and the stories of people he's telling, capturing the fear that those women had. At moments, the movie goes overboard with dialogues and actions that may feel unnecessary or overdone. But that’s the little creative liberty that’s always demanded by a film. Having watched so many movies and documentaries on this incident, I can say this movie captures the events with both emotion and fear, alongside moments of warmth.

Apart from the title (being a little over the top), Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata gains respect for the topic it is on and the emotions that it had. This film will make you think about a story, which has remained largely hidden. The runtime is short, and that's the best part.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

According to the Sacnilk Report for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the film finished its theatrical run with an overall India net collection of Rs 7.04 crore and a total gross of Rs 8.32 crore.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, it is inspired by true events; the film dramatises the heroic resilience of nurses, ward boys, and medical staff who protected hundreds of patients inside Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 2008 26/11 terror attacks.