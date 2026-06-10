/Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Kangana Ranaut's film wins Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's praise; announces tax-free release

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, featuring Kangana Ranaut, is all set to release in theatres on June 12. On Tuesday evening, a special screening of the film was held in Delhi, which was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with several other members of the film and political fraternity.

Following the screening, CM Gupta lauded the film and announced that the Delhi government intends to exempt it from entertainment tax.

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CM Rekha Gupta reviews the film

Sharing her reaction to ANI, the CM said, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great film, and it follows a very relevant topic. The film states that dedication, service and patriotism are not just limited to those in uniforms."

She further added, "It is something that all the citizens of our country have within themselves. And when it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the country. The real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of our country. I would urge the public to watch the film. I would like to announce that the Delhi government will make the film tax-free in the city so that every citizen is able to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata."

CM Gupta also opened up about the real-life inspiration behind the film, which pays tribute to healthcare workers who showed bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

CM Rekha Gupta praises Kangana

She also went on to praise Kangana for giving importance to stories with patriotism and social significance. "Kangana Ranaut is a strong voice in the Parliament, who keeps fighting for the betterment of cinema and the people of India. She doesn't just voice her opinions in the Parliament, but also on screen. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate the artist and the emotion in Kangana for choosing such stories and subjects," CM Gupta said.

She later took to her social media to share photographs and share her thoughts about the film.

Kangana, who was present at the screening, thanked the Chief Minister for her support and appreciation. "When I called to invite her for this screening, she immediately said yes, and I will always be indebted to her," the actress said.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Helmed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan in key roles. The story revolves around nurses, ward staff and healthcare workers who showed courage during the 26/11 attacks.