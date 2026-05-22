Has Kangana Ranaut gotten married? This is the question that many asked when they saw the recent video of the actor after she was spotted on the streets of Mumbai. The clip quickly went viral and triggered a social media frenzy.

The video that has gone viral showed the Queen actress stepping out in a pink co-ord set as she headed toward her car. But her outfit wasn’t what got everyone talking. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to talk about two things: a mangalsutra, which is a symbols of a married woman in India, around her neck.

Kangana Ranaut rubbishes marriage rumours, here's what she has said

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Ranaut, who is now an MP, is often spotted at the Parliament wearing a saree or traditional wear. So her dress was not something that netizens quickly noticed. But the accessories of the necklace that led to the speculation that began online.

Several of the social media pages and the netizens were quick to gossip, declaring that the actress has tied the knot away from the public eye, saying the proof is the look. But as the video and photos of her went viral, the actress herself stepped in to clear the air.

What has Kangana Ranaut said about her marriage rumours?

Hours after the videos went viral, she took to Instagram stories to address the speculation directly and set the record straight on her look, shutting down the marriage chatter and revealing the real reason why she was dressed up like that.

Still from Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post Photograph: (IG)

Addressing her viral look, the Tanu Weds Manu actress wrote, “I am filming in and around the city every single day, some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look ? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won't marry secretly I promise.''

So the reason behind her look was her shoot, not the marriage.

Ranaut is one of the stars who is very active on social media, and she rarely hides anything. It has also been reported that the actress's look in her movie is from her 2014 hit Queen, which has gone on floors. No official word on this.

What do we know about Queen 2?

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Queen is one of the best female-led films ever made in Indian cinema. Released in 2013, the movie was a huge hit. In April, it was reported that the actress is returning for the sequel. According to Mid-Day, the film is gaining momentum.