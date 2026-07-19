/BTS at FIFA 2026: Check the halftime show timings for India and across the world

South Korean boy band BTS is all set to make history as one of the headline performers at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show, bringing one of the tournament's most anticipated performances to a global level. Fans across India, the US, Canada and several other countries can tune in according to their local time zones to catch the live performance.
BTS FIFA performance: Timings to watch across world
The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, July 19, at the New York, New Jersey Stadium, which is set to kick off at 3 pm (GMT-19:00). Along with the match itself, the halftime show is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the tournament, blending football and music on one of the world's grandest stages.
Also Read: FIFA 2026: BTS to Justin Bieber! A look at the complete lineup for the World Cup final halftime show
Here's a complete guide to the BTS halftime show timings in India, US, Canada and other major regions:
United States – 3:55 pm, July 19
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Canada – 3:55 pm, July 19
India – 1:25 am, IST, July 20
South Korea – 4:55 am, KST, July 20
Thailand – 2:55 am, ICT, July 20
Japan – 4:55 am, JST, July 20
Australia – 5:55 am, AEST, July 20
New Zealand – 7:55 am, NZST, July 20
United Arab Emirates – 11:55 pm, GST, July 19
Egypt – 10:55 pm, EEST, July 19
South Africa – 9:55 pm, SAST, July 19
Netherlands, 9:55 pm, CEST, July 19
Spain – 9:55 pm, CEST, July 19
Germany – 9:55 pm, CEST, July 19
France – 9:55 pm, CEST, July 19
Morocco – 8:55 pm, WEST, July 19
Portugal – 8:55 pm, WEST, July 19
United Kingdom – 8:55 pm, BST, July 19
Brazil – 4:55 pm, July 19
Argentina – 4:55 pm, July 19
Who will be performing at FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime?
BTS will co-headline the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show alongside Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber. The 11-minute Super Bowl-style spectacle has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and supported by the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
The landmark performance took place during the tournament final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It marked the first time an official halftime show has ever been incorporated into a FIFA World Cup final.