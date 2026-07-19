/BTS at FIFA 2026: Check the halftime show timings for India and across the world

South Korean boy band BTS is all set to make history as one of the headline performers at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show, bringing one of the tournament's most anticipated performances to a global level. Fans across India, the US, Canada and several other countries can tune in according to their local time zones to catch the live performance.

BTS FIFA performance: Timings to watch across world

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, July 19, at the New York, New Jersey Stadium, which is set to kick off at 3 pm (GMT-19:00). Along with the match itself, the halftime show is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the tournament, blending football and music on one of the world's grandest stages.

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Here's a complete guide to the BTS halftime show timings in India, US, Canada and other major regions:

United States – 3:55 pm, July 19

Canada – 3:55 pm, July 19

India – 1:25 am, IST, July 20

South Korea – 4:55 am, KST, July 20

Thailand – 2:55 am, ICT, July 20

Japan – 4:55 am, JST, July 20

Australia – 5:55 am, AEST, July 20

New Zealand – 7:55 am, NZST, July 20

United Arab Emirates – 11:55 pm, GST, July 19

Egypt – 10:55 pm, EEST, July 19

South Africa – 9:55 pm, SAST, July 19

Netherlands, 9:55 pm, CEST, July 19

Spain – 9:55 pm, CEST, July 19

Germany – 9:55 pm, CEST, July 19

France – 9:55 pm, CEST, July 19

Morocco – 8:55 pm, WEST, July 19

Portugal – 8:55 pm, WEST, July 19

United Kingdom – 8:55 pm, BST, July 19

Brazil – 4:55 pm, July 19

Argentina – 4:55 pm, July 19

Who will be performing at FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime?

BTS will co-headline the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show alongside Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber. The 11-minute Super Bowl-style spectacle has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and supported by the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.