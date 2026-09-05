/Eight killed in Kerala’s Thrissur after car rams into lorry parked on highway

Eight people from Tamil Nadu were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a lorry parked on a highway in Kerala’s Thrissur district, police said on Saturday. Seven of the victims died on the spot while an eighth was rushed to hospital but could not survive.

The car, a seven-seater is believed to have been carrying students from Tamil Nadu. An ID card belonging to a student of PSNA College of Engineering in Dindigul was recovered from the site by the police.

“Eight people were killed after a car rammed into the rear of a parked goods lorry on the National Highway at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district. The accident occurred around midnight at Panambikunnu Centre", Kerala Police said in a statement.

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The deceased have been identified by the local media as Vishwam, Suriya, Santosh, Prasanna and Yuva Sanjith.

The bodies were pulled out of the car in a rescue operation by fire and rescue personnel and taken to the Thrissur Medical College mortuary, police said. Firefighters had to cut open parts of the wreckage to remove two of the occupants.