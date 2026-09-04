/‘Thank you for your friendship’: Meloni thanks PM Modi for wishes as she sets Italy’s postwar record

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday (September 04) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating her on becoming Italy’s longest continuously serving prime minister in the postwar era.

Meloni responded to Modi’s post on X and said the ties between India and Italy have grown stronger.

She also thanked Modi for his friendship and highlighted the importance of their bilateral partnership.

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"Thank you, dear @narendramodi, for your words and for your friendship. The relationship between Italy and India is today stronger than ever."

She said the Special Strategic Partnership launched during their previous meeting showed the importance both countries attach to their relationship.

"The Special Strategic Partnership that we launched during our last meeting is the recognition of the importance of this bond and of the will to unite the expertise of our Nations to create new opportunities for growth, seizing the extraordinary opportunities for collaboration that we have before us," Meloni said.

Meloni backs India-Europe corridor

Meloni said she was confident that India and Italy would continue to deepen ties between their continents. She also pointed to cooperation on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

"I am certain that Italy and India, together, will continue to strengthen the bond between our Continents as well, working side by side also to develop the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor," she said.

Earlier on Friday, Modi congratulated Meloni on reaching the milestone and praised her leadership. He said her achievement reflected the continued trust and confidence of the Italian people.

"Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," PM Modi wrote on X.

Modi also credited Meloni with strengthening ties between India and Italy. He said he looked forward to continuing cooperation between the two countries.

"Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership, and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries. My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead," he added.

Meloni breaks Italy’s postwar record

Meloni’s hard-right government has now become the longest-lasting administration in Italy’s postwar history. She has led the same government for 1,413 days, surpassing the previous record held by former prime minister and billionaire media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi by one day.

The achievement stands out in a country that has had 68 governments in 80 years. Previous administrations often fell because of political crises, defections and coalition disputes.

Meloni has so far managed to keep her governing coalition together, allowing her government to break the previous longevity record.