/Nigerian Navy discovers 99,000 litres of suspected stolen, illegally refined products as it intensifies anti-crude oil theft operations

The Nigerian Navy has recorded another significant operational gain in its ongoing efforts against crude oil theft and illegal refining, with the discovery of 3 suspected illegal refining sites, 6 reservoirs and approximately 99,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) across operational areas in Rivers and Delta States.

The discoveries were made in separate operations conducted by Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH and NNS DELTA on 31 August 2026, following credible intelligence on suspected illegal petroleum activities. The operations also uncovered illegal refining infrastructure, including a large refining oven, storage facilities and dugout reservoirs containing suspected stolen crude oil.

The combined discoveries represent a substantial disruption to illicit petroleum activities, particularly the storage and processing infrastructure required to sustain the illegal trade. The identified sites, facilities and recovered products were appropriately handled in accordance with established procedures.

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