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Nigerian Navy discovers 99,000 litres of suspected stolen, illegally refined products as it intensifies anti-crude oil theft operations

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Reported By Louisa Olaniyi
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 08:01 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 08:01 IST
Nigerian Navy discovers 99,000 litres of suspected stolen, illegally refined products as it intensifies anti-crude oil theft operations

The Nigerian Navy discovered three suspected illegal refining sites

Story highlights

The Nigerian Navy discovered three suspected illegal refining sites, six reservoirs and about 99,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and illegally refined AGO in Rivers and Delta states. The operations on August 31 also uncovered refining equipment and storage facilities.

The Nigerian Navy has recorded another significant operational gain in its ongoing efforts against crude oil theft and illegal refining, with the discovery of 3 suspected illegal refining sites, 6 reservoirs and approximately 99,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) across operational areas in Rivers and Delta States.

The discoveries were made in separate operations conducted by Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH and NNS DELTA on 31 August 2026, following credible intelligence on suspected illegal petroleum activities. The operations also uncovered illegal refining infrastructure, including a large refining oven, storage facilities and dugout reservoirs containing suspected stolen crude oil.

The combined discoveries represent a substantial disruption to illicit petroleum activities, particularly the storage and processing infrastructure required to sustain the illegal trade. The identified sites, facilities and recovered products were appropriately handled in accordance with established procedures.

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The latest successes demonstrate the Nigerian Navy's ability to maintain pressure across multiple operational areas while denying criminal networks the infrastructure required to sustain crude oil theft and illegal refining activities.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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