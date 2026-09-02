/Manipur violence: 25 houses torched in Manipur’s Kangpokpi a day after 10 homes were burnt along Imphal-Tamenglong road

At least 25 houses were set ablaze in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on September 2, Wednesday, a day after 10 houses were burnt in three nearby villages. The latest arson attack targeted Tiropam village, where five houses belonging to the Nepali community. The attack resulted in one injury. This marks a continuation of the violence that escalated on August 31 along the Imphal-Tamenglong road.

“Today 25 houses were set ablaze, and they subsequently left the area. Among the 25 houses, 5 belonged to the Nepali community,” said a resident on the condition of anonymity.

This comes after another alleged arson attack on Tuesday, when three Liangmai Naga villages, Tapon Khullen, Tapon Khunou and Makui Tiporam, were attacked by miscreants. They allegedly carried guns and fired at random after setting fire to at least 10 houses. According to officials, the man was identified as N Luithuibou, a village church pastor who sustained a gunshot injury. Police also said an excavator, Gypsy, pickup truck and a truck were damaged during the violence.

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On Monday, miscreants targeted Teikhang Kuki village, where three people, including two women, were killed and four others injured. According to police, the attack followed prolonged gunfire that continued till 12.30 at noon.

The villagers of Tiropam were reportedly evacuated to Makui, roughly 15 km away, but were shot at when some of them attempted to return.

The Imphal-Tamenglong road connects a sparsely populated terrain of Manipur where Kuki, Naga and Nepali communities live in scattered settlements. The residents allege that these attacks were targeted to force these communities to leave the area and take control of what it described as their ancestral land.