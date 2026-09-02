/Ariana Grande steps away from public life; bids an emotional farewell in London concert

Singer-actress Ariana Grande is stepping away from the spotlight. The singer wrapped up her 41-day Eternal Sunshine Tour in London on Tuesday and used the stage to thank fans before stepping away from the spotlight for a career break.

Grande performed at the last stop of her London tour and delivered an emotional, gratitude-filled speech as she stepped away from public life.

She thanked the cheering crowd, describing the Eternal Sunshine Tour as one of the most magical and extraordinary journeys of her life.

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Ariana Grande on a career break

The singer’s decision to take a career break was first revealed in August. She had expressed that she wished to take time off once her tour wrapped. The farewell proved bittersweet. After completing 41 high-energy concerts across the United States, Canada, and the UK, Grande admitted to the arena crowd that she was fighting hard not to break down in tears.

“I’ll cherish this experience always,” she told the audience. “I have the best fans in the entire world, and I always have.”

What led to the decision for a break?

The 33-year-old singer and actress who starred in the "Wicked" movies has always been slim and petite, but a video for her song "Petal", released in July, shows significant weight loss with her bones jutting out, leading fans to post concerned comments.

Days later, Grande's representative said she would be taking a break from public life at the end of the tour.

Grande's representative told People magazine the Grammy-winning artist wanted to take a "step back from visibility," as her many appearances had "led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny".

The team explained that she wanted to finish the tour feeling healthy and happy, before taking a much-needed break from public appearances to escape the relentless pressure of constant media scrutiny.

Also read: Ariana Grande confirms rekindled romance with Ricky Alvarez on Instagram

Grande ditches her signature six-inch heels for the finale

The singer reportedly suffered a minor injury ahead of her final concert. The singer let fans know that she had to ditch her signature six-inch platform boots after suffering a cut on her foot.

She playfully reassured concertgoers that she was healing just fine, even if it meant she stood a few inches shorter on stage for the final shows. For the concert, she maintained her signature look: high stilettos, cat-ear headbands, and high ponytails.

‘End of an Era’ fans say

Grande’s loyal fans turned up in full force to bid the star goodbye. The singer warmly acknowledged them from the stage and said, “Thank you for all your effort and for making this so special. I have loved every single minute of this with you.”

"It's bittersweet; I'm sad but I think it's good for her to have a break because she's been so busy", said Kane, 27, an entertainer from Skegness in northeast England who had also attended the previous night's concert.

"We cried enough tears for everyone in the room last night so tonight's going to be something special," added his 30-year-old sister Heather, a professional Taylor Swift tribute act.

"It's an end of an era for me and I think for most fans because we've looked forward to this event for almost a year now," said Jadey, a 21-year-old travel agent from the Netherlands."It's bittersweet, I'm sad but I think it's good for her to have a break because she's been so busy", said Kane, 27, an entertainer from Skegness in northeast England who had also attended the previous night's concert.

"We cried enough tears for everyone in the room last night, so tonight's going to be something special," added his 30-year-old sister Heather, a professional Taylor Swift tribute act.

"It's the end of an era for me, and I think for most fans because we've looked forward to this event for almost a year now," said Jadey, a 21-year-old travel agent from the Netherlands.

Grande bid farewell in a cinematic, sci-fi fashion. As the final song faded, she was beamed up into the air toward a mothership, disappearing into a column of light as she officially exited the stage and public life.