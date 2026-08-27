/'If he is dead, they're putting on a pretty good show': Trump casts fresh doubt over Mojtaba Khamenei's fate

US President Donald Trump says he believes Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, but has suffered severe injuries as the war with the United States and Israel continues. Trump made the remarks in an interview with US commentator Glenn Beck, as questions about Khamenei's health and whereabouts have persisted because of his prolonged absence from public view.

Iran putting on an act, suggests Trump

"I don't think he's dead," Trump said. "He was very seriously wounded. The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing. He was very seriously wounded, but I don't think he's dead."

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Trump also suggested that Tehran may be deliberately keeping up the appearance that the Iranian leader remains involved in decision-making if he is in fact incapacitated or dead. "If he is, they're putting on a pretty good show," Trump said, claiming people continue to consult Khamenei and seek his "final blessing" on major decisions.

New video fuels mystery over Khamenei

The remarks came after Iranian media released another video involving Khamenei.

Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday that Fars News published what it described as archival footage. According to the report, the video was filmed before Khamenei became Supreme Leader and showed him surrounded by people who prayed before beginning discussions. It was the second such video released by Iranian media in August.

Earlier this month, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency published an undated video showing Khamenei appearing to be in good health. The footage was released after Israeli media reports claimed he was in critical condition and had been taken to hospital.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also rejected reports of serious health problems. "Someone who can sit and discuss for seven to eight hours cannot have any health problems," Pezeshkian said, adding that he had held a "very good" meeting with Khamenei earlier in August.

Trump praises US military campaign

Trump also used the interview to praise the US military's performance in the conflict. "We took out 22 boats last night. We have people coming in, the blockade. Our Navy has been unbelievable. Our military has been unbelievable," he said.

He said the United States had also strengthened its financial position and expressed confidence that the campaign would end in a major victory. "Those things are going toward a very big victory," Trump said. "We had the victory in Venezuela, and we're going to have a big victory here."

Iran's leadership remains under scrutiny

Khamenei's prolonged absence has generated competing claims about his condition. Israeli media previously reported that he was in an "extremely critical condition", citing sources they said were inside Iran or close to the Iranian leadership. Iranian officials later dismissed those reports.