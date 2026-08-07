/Drug-resistant fungus that hides in hair and enters bloodstream reported in 23 US states

Scientists in the United States have identified that a deadly fungus which kills nearly 3,000 people in the country each year enters the body through hair follicles. It weakens the immune system and alters the skin, making it more prone to infections. Known as Candida auris, this yeast variant enters the bloodstream and travels throughout the body, researchers wrote in the study. Calling it a superbug, scientists stated that nearly 3,000 cases have been reported in 23 states in the United States this year, with more than 700 of them in Texas.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has labelled C. auris an "urgent antimicrobial resistance threat" because some of the strains of this fungus are resistant to most antifungal medications. According to the health agency, up to 60 per cent of people with C. auris infections have died, although in most cases the infected persons are already suffering from other underlying conditions. The fungus has contributed to roughly 3,000 deaths in the US each year, CDC data shows. Also Read: Scientists say humans could live to a maximum age of 156 years. Here's how

How does Candida auris infection occur?

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The fungus mostly infects people in hospitals and nursing homes. It can remain on an infected surface for weeks, making those coming in contact with it prone to catching it.

Does Candida auris cause serious illness?



Most people carrying the fungus on their skin won't even have symptoms. However, they can transfer it to people with compromised immune systems, which in turn could pose health issues for them. Symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, low blood pressure and a rapid heart rate, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Understanding Candida auris and Candida albicans



The researchers set out to understand why C auris can remain on the skin for months before presenting any symptoms, while C albicans is cleared quickly by the immune system. The researchers infected mice with both fungi, and noticed that C albicans vanished quickly, but C auris remained present. It did so by hiding itself in the hair follicles. The immune responses were also different in both cases. In the case of C. albicans, the IL-17 response was activated, which helped repair the skin’s surface and created conditions for the infection to be cleared. But in the case of C auris, interferon gamma, an immune signal usually used to fight viruses, was activated.

The fungus made it happen by changing the outer wall structure and exposing more of a molecule called chitin. Dr Suzanne Noble, a professor of microbiology at UCSF and co-senior author of the study, said, "they were surprised to see that C. auris actively uses its chitin to turn the skin into a perfect nest."

How to treat Candida auris?