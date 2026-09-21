/US ships in Indian Ocean ‘will be attacked’ if war resumes, warns Iran

Iran has issued a warning saying that it has developed capabilities for a “naval confrontation” and claimed that the US ships in the Indian Ocean would be the target if war resumes.

“If war begins again, US ships, unless they leave the Indian Ocean, will be attacked wherever they are inside the Indian Ocean. We have developed these capabilities,” Iranian security council secretary Mohsen Rezaei said in a video posted by the Iran Embassy in Hyderabad.

‘Increased speed of hypersonic missiles from Mach 6 to Mach 10’

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Rezaei said Iran has increased the speed of hypersonic missiles “from Mach 6 to Mach 10”.

“We have also developed our electronic warfare systems, improved our air defences, and we have other measures that we will use at the appropriate time,” the security council secretary added.

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He further added that Tehran was “fully prepared”. “If America starts the war, we will confront America with greater force and with more numerous and more painful strikes,” Rezaei said.

‘Old US-led order in West Asia has collapsed,’ says Ghalibaf

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that the “old American order” in West Asia had “collapsed”, and urged Islamic nations in the region to implement a new one.

Ghalibaf said Tehran’s messages and conditions for ending the conflict were explicitly conveyed to the US through intermediaries. He emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz won’t reopen until Iran’s rights are recognised and America fulfills its commitments, Tasnim News reported.

Ghalibaf further flagged two strategic errors, saying the first one was an approach that advocated war without defining a mechanism or horizon for ending it, and the second one involved underestimating Iran’s national capabilities.

US embassy in Saudi Arabia issues security alert for Taif and Yanbu

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a security alert requiring special authorisation for government employees travelling to Taif and Yanbu.

The security alert said it was “due to the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia”.

Yemen’s Houthis launched an attack near Riyadh’s main airport on Saturday.