/Reacher star Alan Ritchson opens up about alleged blackmail, suicide attempt during difficult period

Alan Ritchson, best known for playing the titular character in Prime Video’s action series Reacher, has opened up about a difficult chapter from his past. The actor, who has also appeared in shows and films including Smallville, Blue Mountain State, Titans and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, recently spoke about an alleged blackmail threat involving a former business partner and how the experience affected him.

Alan Ritchson's painful chapter of life: Blackmail, suicide attempt

Alan Ritchson has shared a deeply personal account of a difficult period in his life, recalling an alleged blackmail threat that he says contributed to severe depression and a suicide attempt. During an appearance at Fan EXPO Canada, Alan Ritchson alleged that his former business partner threatened to accuse him of rape when he refused to meet her at a hotel in Cannes.

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He said, "I was like in my mid-30s. I was depressed for the first time, and I was depressed because I had done everything right, and I had a falling out with a business partner that threatened to… if I didn't go up to her hotel room, at the Hotel du Cap in Cannes when I was selling a film there, great success for her company that I was running, that she would call TMZ and tell the reporter that I raped her in Cannes, and she would ruin my life."

“So it was like she was blackmailing me to come up, and I was like, 'No, I'm not doing that.' I didn't want to do that. I lost everything in that relationship. She was a billionaire and she tanked every bit of our business and cost me a lot. And also you know, the threat of that looming over my head is that I hired a litigator to fight back,” Alan said. He said the incident left him overwhelmed by uncertainty and depressed, adding, "I'm a suicide survivor." According to Fox News, Ritchson ultimately reached a settlement. He also described the uncertainty and frustration he felt.

His latest comments come during another major personal transition. Earlier in September, Ritchson and his wife Catherine announced that they were ending their 20-year marriage. The couple, who first met as teenagers, share three sons.

Alan Ritchson's next project

Alan Ritchson is reportedly in talks to star as the lead in Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions' live-action Helldivers movie adaptation, taking over the role previously attached to Jason Momoa. Justin Lin is directing and producing via his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner. Hutch Parker, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan are producing alongside Lin, while Gary Dauberman is writing the script.

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