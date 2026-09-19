/Flying cars in UAE: Ras Al Khaimah signs deal with Chinese company to test new transport

Ras Al Khaimah has partnered with Chinese electric aircraft manufacturer Aridge to launch a regulatory sandbox for flying cars, laying the groundwork for low-altitude personal transport and a future inter-emirate flight route connecting Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Signed under the oversight of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and led by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), the agreement makes Aridge the first Chinese flying-car company to join a national-level regulatory framework in West Asia. It also establishes one of the world's first testing environments specifically tailored for personal low-altitude mobility.

A regulatory sandbox provides a controlled, real-world setting where emerging aviation technologies can be tested before formal industry-wide regulations are codified. Under the initiative, Aridge will conduct flight validation tests in desert conditions, evaluate aircraft performance across operational scenarios, and refine navigation procedures within managed airspace. The data gathered will assist regulators in drafting safety standards, airspace management rules, and operating protocols.

The announcement coincided with a live demonstration of Aridge’s modular flying car, the "Land Aircraft Carrier," at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. Hosted by the Chinese Embassy during a reception honouring China's National Day and 42 years of UAE-China diplomatic relations, the event was attended by Chinese Ambassador Zeng Jixin along with UAE government officials and corporate leaders.

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In addition to local testing, the partnership outlines plans for an experimental demonstration route linking Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Currently, the drive between the two emirates takes roughly 90 minutes. The planned flight corridor will test the infrastructure required for commercial inter-emirate air transit, focusing on airspace coordination, ground handling, flight planning, and passenger safety protocols.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, highlighted the initiative as a step toward modernising the regional economy and integrating advanced logistics into daily life.

Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office noted that Saud bin Saqr witnessed an agreement between RAK Transport Authority, RAK Department of Civil Aviation and the Chinese company ARIDGE to develop, test & deploy advanced air mobility solutions in Ras Al Khaimah, affirming that the true value of technology lies in its impact on people’s lives.