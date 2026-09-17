/FACT CHECK: Why did PM Modi ask Xi ‘is it okay’ at BRICS Summit? New video reveals...

A video from the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi went viral on social media, showing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking Chinese President Xi Jinping, “Is it okay?” Several media reports claimed that PM Modi asked Xi the question because the Chinese president appeared uncomfortable during the summit and did not feel well. Meanwhile, several social media posts and reports claimed that many world leaders who attended the high-stakes summit in New Delhi fell ill after their India visit. However, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has fact-checked the claims. WION explains what really happened at the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13.

What did media reports, social media posts claim?

Media reports claimed that the Chinese president appeared uncomfortable right before PM Modi announced the official opening of the BRICS Summit 2026. In a video shared widely on social media, in which Xi is not visible, PM Modi can be seen pausing his speech and checking on the Chinese leader. “Is it okay?” he asks. After a brief pause, PM Modi continues his BRICS address. According to media reports, Xi was also absent from the gala dinner hosted by PM Modi on the night of September 12. In the videos, PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other leaders were seen arriving for the dinner, but Xi was not seen.

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The speculation later broadened beyond Xi. Reports and social media posts claimed that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had also fallen ill after the summit, with some posts suggesting that multiple leaders had been affected during or after their India visit.

Fact check: What really happened at BRICS Summit 2026?

After the viral claims, a new video has emerged from Russian state broadcaster Rossiya 1, which captures the Modi-Xi ‘is it okay?’ moment from a different angle. The alternate footage does not show Xi appearing visibly unwell. Instead, officials can be seen attending to what appears to be an issue with his translation earpiece. It is then that PM Modi pauses his speech and asks Xi whether ‘it was okay’, possibly asking if the technical problem was resolved rather than asking about his health.

Meanwhile, the MEA debunked the reports of world leaders falling ill at the summit as “misleading” and “malicious”. In a post on X, the ministry urged people to remain cautious against such social media claims and reports.