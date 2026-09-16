/Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij reveals she lost Yuva role to Kareena Kapoor; 'didn’t work out in my favour'

As Bigg Boss 20 continues to bring intense gameplay and drama to each episode, TV actress Mahhi Vij recently opened up about her early years in the entertainment industry and her selection for Mani Ratnam’s 2004 crime thriller Yuva, alongside Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Mahhi Vij reveals she lost Yuva role to Kareena Kapoor

In Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij spoke with fellow housemate Kanika Mann about her early days in the industry, from her first music video to her journey in television.

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Vij revealed that when she moved to Mumbai, she quickly landed a music video opportunity. She said, “Bombay gayi toh aate hi mujhe music video mil gaya, woh pink dress wala, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’. Woh pehla music video.” (I went to Bombay and, as soon as I arrived, I got a music video. It was the one in which I wore the pink dress, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’. That was my first music video.)

Mahhi further shared that several music videos followed her first appearance. “Uske baad meri life mein bahut saare music videos aaye, saare hit kiye maine, saare,” she added. (After that, I did a lot of music videos, and all of them were hits.)

Mahhi then spoke about her journey from music videos to films, recalling her early work in South Indian cinema alongside superstars such as Prabhu Deva and Mammootty. She later told Mann that she got an opportunity to work with acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam in his 2004 film Yuva.

“Mani Ratnam ne mujhe Yuva ke liye select kiya. Kareena wale role ke liye Vivek Oberoi ke opposite. But then the equation with someone over there got bad, and things didn’t work out in my favour,” she said. (Mani Ratnam selected me for Yuva for the role played by Kareena Kapoor, opposite Vivek Oberoi.)

After returning to Delhi, the artist said that two or three more film discussions also fell through at the last minute, but then she decided to explore the television world, saying, “Toh maine kaha main TV karungi.”

About Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij is an Indian model and actress known for her roles in Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu, and several other television shows. During the premiere of Bigg Boss 20, Vij revealed that she had been approached to participate in the reality show several times but chose to stay away.