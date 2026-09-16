/Ex-India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wants India to avoid 'massive changes' before ODI World Cup 2027

The ODI World Cup 2027 is just a little over a year away, and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wants a set of players fixed without big changes at the last moment. India last won the ODI World Cup in 2011, where Yuvraj was named Player of the Series (POTS) for scoring 362 runs and taking 15 wickets. The 44-year-old former all-rounder also wants match-winners to be picked instead of multi-skill players. India start their road to the ODI World Cup 2027 with a three-ODI series at home against the West Indies from September 27.

Yuvraj warns about massive changes ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

"Every time India have faltered is when they've made some massive changes at the last moment or in the tournament. So I think it's important that we stick to a team that we believe can lift the 2027 World Cup and stick by those guys whether they fail or succeed till that moment. Belief in the squad is very important," Yuvraj told Cricinfo.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On the team combination, the former all-rounder opined: "Every country has a different set of players. Some teams have more all-rounders, some teams have more specific batters and bowlers. You have to go with the best combination. The best combination will always be 12, 13, 14 players and [pick the 15th] according to conditions. Whether you want to play an extra spinner, fast bowler, or all-rounder, you have got to go with the best. You've got to go with your top 11 match-winners who you feel can win the game."

What are the questions before India ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027?

Apart from who to select, the biggest question the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faces is whether to include former skipper Rohit Sharma in their plans. The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the West Indies ODIs, which could give a better picture of how the ODI World Cup 2027 squad is going to look.

Rohit, who plays only in the 50-over format for India, has been facing scrutiny for quite some time now. The 39-year-old is one of the most prolific batters India has ever produced, with 11,895 runs in 288 matches at an average of nearly 49, including 34 tons, 62 fifties, and a career-best of 264 - the highest individual score by a player in the format.