/Russia proposes to build 360 kmph Ivolga FG trains in India: What happened on sidelines of BRICS

Russia has proposed its Ivolga FG high-speed train for India, with Russian rolling stock manufacturer Transmashholding (TMH) stating that it will jointly develop and produce the train in the country. The presentation of the Ivolga FG high-speed train concept occurred on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi. The Ivolga FG concept has a design speed of 360 kmph and is being presented as a potential high-speed rail solution for India. TMH has proposed joint research and development in high-speed railway technology, using Russian engineering and scientific expertise.
TMH already has an India partnership through Kinet Railway Solutions, a joint venture involving TMH and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The company is working on the manufacture and maintenance of Vande Bharat sleeper trains for Indian Railways. The project involves manufacturing 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets, each comprising 16 coaches, at the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur, Maharashtra.
What we know about Ivolga?
The Ivolga (designated EG2Tv and EGE2Tv) is a family of modern electric multiple unit (EMU) commuter and urban passenger trains manufactured by Transmashholding at the Tver Carriage Works in Russia. Designed specifically for high-capacity urban-rail and surface metro systems, most notably operating on the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) lines. Evolved through several iterations from Ivolga 1.0 up to the newer Ivolga 4.0, which features three doors per intermediate car to speed up passenger boarding and alighting by up to 30 per cent. Standard production variants reach maximum speeds of 120 to 160 km/h with rapid acceleration, and they are capable of reversing direction at terminal stations in just 1 to 2 minutes. Features wide doorways (1,400 mm), open intercar gangways, adaptive smart lighting, USB charging ports, climate control, and designated spaces for bicycles, scooters, and passengers with reduced mobility. Newer generations boast over 90% to 97% domestically sourced Russian components and parts