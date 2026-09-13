/BRICS Summit 2026: Modi-Xi moment highlights India-China thaw at BRICS

In one of the biggest highlights of BRICS 2026, Xi Jinping told PM Modi that China and India are "partners, not rivals, and opportunities, not threats" for each other, laying out a four-point framework for steadier ties. Modi thanked Xi for backing India's BRICS chairship and confirmed India will fully support China as it takes over the chairship in 2027 to host the 19th Summit. Border peace, trade imbalances and market access also featured prominently in the talks.