/BRICS Summit 2026: President Xi's first trip to India in nearly seven years

Chinese President Xi Jinping has landed in New Delhi with a high-level delegation, marking his first visit to India in seven years. His meeting with PM Modi is being watched closely as the real test of the post-Galwan thaw. China remains India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade hitting a record $151 billion, but border peace, market access and India's widening trade deficit are all set to dominate the conversation as Beijing pushes for deeper strategic dialogue.