/AI researchers say the technology could wipe out humans

A massive wave of panic has hit the artificial intelligence industry after top researchers at Anthropic broke silence, warning that superintelligent systems could trigger human extinction within the decade. While founders and safety researchers point to bioweapons, systemic infrastructure collapse, and runaway autonomous logic, Elon Musk has hit back, calling the doomsday panic an engineered psyop. In this special story we unpack how an AI wipeout could actually happen, who stands to gain from the panic, and whether global summits must step in before humanity loses control of the machines.