/How modern surveillance is making it harder for armies to hide

Published: Sep 04, 2026, 20:50 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 20:50 IST
Modern surveillance technology is transforming the battlefield, making it increasingly difficult for armies to conceal troops, equipment and military movements. From drones and satellites to thermal imaging, electronic sensors and artificial intelligence, militaries can now detect activity across vast areas with unprecedented speed. How is this changing battlefield strategy, camouflage and military operations? We examine the technologies behind the surveillance revolution and what it means for the future of warfare.