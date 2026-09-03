/Russia threatens nuclear retaliation as NATO troops gather in Arctic

The frozen top of the world is rapidly turning into a dangerous flashpoint. As polar ice recedes, uncovering lucrative trade lanes and vast mineral riches, NATO and Russia are rushing warships, strike jets, and elite troops into the freezing waters. With Moscow now issuing explicit nuclear warnings over Western expansion, the high North has become the frontline of a terrifying new Cold War. Russia sees NATO activity in the Arctic as a direct security threat, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in ​an article, as the alliance members boost ‌their presence in the region in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine.