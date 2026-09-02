/AI agents coming to UPI: India prepares hands-free payments rollout!

India is preparing a ground-breaking framework that will allow artificial intelligence agents to make small digital payments on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) without requiring manual approval for every transaction. Operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI processed 24.51 billion transactions in August alone. The new Unified Agent Protocol will enable AI agents to automate everyday, routine purchases such as groceries within user-defined spending limits. Expected to be unveiled at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, this initiative positions India among the world’s first nations to establish a national infrastructure for agentic AI payments.