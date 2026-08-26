/Dolly Parton biopic musical set for December on her birthday

A new musical biopic celebrating Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life and career is set to premiere in December, coinciding with the country music icon’s birthday. Country music icon Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 after what her representatives described as a brief battle with cancer. Parton was one of the most influential artists in music history, selling more than 100 million records worldwide and writing over 3,000 songs during a remarkable career spanning six decades. Beyond music, she became known for her philanthropy, championing literacy, education, and children's welfare through initiatives that touched millions of lives. Tributes have poured in from across the world, with Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, and countless fans honoring her extraordinary legacy. Dolly Parton's impact on music and culture will endure for generations.