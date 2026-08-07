/IAF's toughest course conquered: Bhawana Kanth joins 'top gun' league

Published: Aug 07, 2026, 14:00 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 14:00 IST
Indian Air Force fighter pilot Bhawana Kanth has achieved another milestone by completing one of the IAF’s most challenging combat training courses, earning a place among India’s elite fighter pilots. Her achievement marks a major step forward in her journey and highlights the growing role of women in India’s defence forces. From breaking barriers to mastering advanced fighter skills, Bhawana Kanth’s story is a testament to courage, dedication, and determination.