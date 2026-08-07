/Businesses & households lead Philippines' solar revolution

Rising electricity costs, recurring power outages, and global energy uncertainty are accelerating the adoption of rooftop solar systems across the Philippines. Businesses and households are increasingly investing in solar energy to reduce power bills, improve energy security, and lessen dependence on traditional electricity sources. As demand surges, the solar industry is witnessing rapid growth, but challenges remain. Industry players point to financing constraints, regulatory bottlenecks, and permitting delays as key obstacles slowing wider adoption. Despite these hurdles, the country's renewable energy transition is gaining momentum.