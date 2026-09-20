/Russia's deadly Ukraine strikes kill 2 in Sumy, hit Dnipro mall

Russia unleashed fresh strikes across Ukraine, a guided aerial bomb hit a residential building in Sumy, killing two and injuring seven, including a 13-year-old girl, while a shopping centre fire broke out in Dnipro. Firefighters battled the blaze as emergency crews rushed to both scenes. Separately, Ukraine's intelligence service revealed Russia is preparing to recruit at least 27 Yemeni nationals, some born as recently as 2006, offering legal status in exchange for military contracts to fight on the front lines.