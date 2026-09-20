/Nigeria: Protesters take to the streets, police fire shots

Thirty-seven young men arrested on suspicion of illegal gold mining were found dead inside a crowded, poorly ventilated cell in Minna, Nigeria on September 17. Survivors say a stinging substance was sprayed into the cell before the door was shut, and calls for help went unanswered. As protests erupted and police opened fire, killing at least two, President Tinubu ordered a full investigation, suspended 20 officers, and gave a newly formed 10-member panel just two weeks to find answers.