/IAF remembers Alfred Cooke's legendary Kalaikunda dogfight

The nation mourns the loss of a true military legend as Vir Chakra recipient Alfred Cooke passes away at a base hospital. A celebrated war veteran known for his unmatched bravery, valor, and dedicated service to the armed forces, Cooke's legacy remains etched in military history. Tributes are pouring in from military leaders, veterans, and citizens across the country honoring his exceptional courage on the battlefield and his lifelong commitment to the nation.