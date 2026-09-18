/US F-16 fighter jet crashes in Michigan during training mission, pilot ejects safely

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 07:50 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 07:50 IST
A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan during a routine training mission, officials said. The aircraft went down near Alpena while taking part in a scheduled military exercise. The pilot safely ejected from the jet before the crash and survived. Emergency crews responded to the crash site in rural Michigan. Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the incident. The crash comes as the U.S. military continues regular fighter aircraft training operations.