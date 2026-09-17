/Tata Sons board approves 5-year extension for N Chandrasekaran

In a major boardroom turn, the Tata Sons board voted by majority to extend Executive Chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s tenure for another five years after his current term ends on February 20, 2027. The decision puts his planned exit on pause, coming shortly after the RBI rejected Tata Sons' request to surrender its Core Investment Company status. However, the move has ignited leadership friction, with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata voting against the resolution.