/India-Taiwan ties: Semiconductor cooperation gains significant momentum

Taiwan’s representative in India has said direct air links with New Delhi will resume on 1 December and that two semiconductor projects involving Taiwanese firms should begin operating within one to two years, as Taipei looks to expand trade, and people-to-people contact. Dr Mumin Chen, who heads the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center, said the Delhi–Taipei route would be operated by EVA Air five times a week. “The first priority is that we’ve resumed the direct flight and encourage more Indian friends to visit Taiwan,” he said, adding that Taiwan would “certainly consider” new procedures to make visa applications easier for Indian travellers.