/EU extends deadline on Russia sanctions: NATO jets shoot down drone over Lithuania

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to halt strikes on Russia's diesel fuel infrastructure, warning that the attacks are "hurting the world" by driving up global fuel shortages. Speaking to reporters in Doonbeg, Ireland, Trump stated that while Ukraine can pursue other military targets, it must stop knocking out Russian diesel refineries. Trump stated that Ukraine's targeted strikes are directly triggering global diesel shortages and rising energy costs. This comes as Ukraine says Russia is destroying its railway network. Russia said Sunday it struck "railway infrastructure" in western Ukraine used to "transport military cargo" from Europe, after Poland and Ukraine said Moscow hit a Warsaw-bound passenger train and an area near the Polish border.