/BRICS Summit 2026: 30+ countries seek BRICS membership

As India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, over 30 countries—including NATO member Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria, and Vietnam—are actively seeking full membership or formal partner status within the expanding 11-member bloc. India faces a delicate diplomatic balancing act: managing internal consensus among existing members while resisting aggressive pushback from China and Russia to rapidly anti-Westernize the group, ensuring BRICS remains an effective multilateral driver for the Global South rather than a diluted geopolitical bloc.