/Russia arms Iran with super weapon | Why Trump fears Iranian firepower? | US warships in danger

Moscow may be secretly assisting Tehran with advanced supersonic cruise missile technology under a covert initiative known as Project C430L. This is accoding to A Financial Times investigation which adds to the previous such reports of Russia secretly helping Iran in its war against US. With American bases across Middle East already under sustained fire and casualties mounting, Russian ramjet expertise could drastically cut missile interception times and directly threaten US warships operating in the Gulf. Is Moscow returning the favour for Iranian drone support in Ukraine, and how high does this raise the stakes for Washington? Watch the video for full breakdown of the deepening military alliance reshaping the region.