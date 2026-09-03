/EU bans Brazilian meat imports over antibiotic violation rules

The European Union has officially suspended all meat imports from Brazil starting September 3, 2026, after the South American nation failed to guarantee compliance with strict EU health regulations regarding antimicrobial usage. The sweeping ban impacts beef, poultry, eggs, and honey, cutting off Brazil—the EU’s second-largest beef supplier in 2025—over concerns that antibiotics and growth-promoting drugs used in livestock contribute to drug-resistant superbugs in humans. With potential trade losses estimated at up to $2 billion, the Brazilian government and agribusiness sector are racing to implement strict traceability systems. Meanwhile, British farming unions are demanding the UK follow suit to prevent displaced Brazilian meat from flooding domestic markets