/Jaishankar's visit after PM Modi-Putin meet at SCO summit in Bishkek

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 23:35 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 23:35 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to visit Ukraine and Poland in a significant diplomatic outreach by India amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The visit comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. Discussions are expected to focus on bilateral ties, regional security, humanitarian concerns, and the evolving situation in Ukraine.