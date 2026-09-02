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Tamil Nadu politics: EPS takes dig at TVK’s ‘Vijay for PM’ push
Tamil Nadu politics: EPS takes dig at TVK’s ‘Vijay for PM’ push
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 02, 2026, 09:20 IST
| Updated:
Sep 02, 2026, 09:20 IST
AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami has mocked the growing ‘Vijay For PM’ campaign by TVK leaders, sarcastically saying Vijay could even dream of becoming the US President and replacing Donald Trump.
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